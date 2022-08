Articles

Perhaps the name is new to you. But to those who've been carefully curating their listening catalogs with the most emotionally-cutting and forward-thinking country music for over a decade with be both intimately familiar with the name Caitlin Rose, and extremely excited to hear about a new album.

