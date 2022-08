Articles

Calling it a "country song" doesn't seem to do it justice, and almost inadvertently downgrades the impact and importance of the artistic work known as "Pancho & Lefty," because few other songs can make us feel like this one can. It's transcendent of country, or song, or even music. It's "Pancho & Lefty."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/50-years-ago-today-townes-van-zandts-pancho-lefty-is-born/