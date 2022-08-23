Watch: Larkin Poe’s New Single ‘Georgia Off My Mind’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Roots-rock sister duo Larkin Poe have shared their latest single, “Georgia Off My Mind,” from their forthcoming sixth studio album. Blood Harmony arrives via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11. Pre-orders are available now, which include limited edition magenta vinyl, CD, cassette, and more.

Like 99 percent of my songs, that song came into being at my kitchen table late in the evening. My husband and I stumbled into that line at the chorus – ‘Tennessee keep Georgia off my mind’ – and it turned into a love song for the stretch of I-24 that connects Atlanta and Nashville, which is a drive we’ve made thousands of times now. Rebecca Lovell

Blood Harmony cements the sisters’ place as revitalizers of both blues and Southern rock and roll. “It is refreshing to see these two women throwing out any rule books to how they should be perceived. In fact, they aren’t just breaking the rules, they are making up their own,” ABS recently reviewed in Valencia, Spain.

Larkin Poe co-produced the album alongside musician Tyler Bryant, who is also Rebecca’s husband. With Megan on harmony vocals, lap steel, and resonator and Rebecca on guitar and keys, they are joined by their live band on this work which they call a “creative step we are proud to have taken together as sisters.”

They are currently celebrating Blood Harmony on a marathon world tour, including North American dates as part of Willie Nelson & Family’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour beginning July 29 at Cuyahoga Falls, OH’s Blossom Music Center and continuing into September.

For complete details and ticket information, head here.

AUGUST:

25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Big Blues Bender *

27 – Trois-Rivières, QC – Trois-Rivières en Blues *

8/30-9/5 – Playa Mujeres, Mexico – Etheridge Island *

SEPTEMBER:

2 – North Truro, MA – Payomet Performing Arts Center

4 – George, WA – The Gorge ^

9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

14 – Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada – Harvest Music Festival *

16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center #

17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion #

18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC #

23 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion #

OCTOBER

1 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Festival *

8 – Columbia, MO – Roots N Blues Festival *

9 – Gretna, LA – Gretna Fest 2022 *

14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre #

15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre #

16 – Irvine, CA – Fivepoint Amphitheatre #

APRIL 2023:

9 – Sydney, Australia – Metro Theatre

10 – Melbourne, Australia – The Croxton Bandroom

* Festival Appearance

# Outlaw Music Festival Tour

^ w/Dave Matthews Band and Black Pumas

