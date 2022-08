Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 04:10 Hits: 0

A rising star in the world of improvised music with her group FLY or DIE, branch died on Monday at her home in Brooklyn, N.Y.

(Image credit: Jonathan Chimene)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/24/1119174908/jaimie-branch-trumpet-obituary