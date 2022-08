Articles

The band that turned metallic hardcore into a game of daggers — all sharp angles, twisted riffs and ferocious barks — broke up 20 years ago. Now, Botch returns with an absolute bruiser of a track.

(Image credit: Dimitri Luedemann/Courtesy of the artist)

