Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 12:50 Hits: 4

The Zimbabwean author has been facing trial for the past two years. The verdict is planned for August 26, while many more activists in the country face a similar ordeal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/author-and-activist-tsitsi-dangarembga-s-trial-reflects-repression-in-zimbabwe/a-62868115?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf