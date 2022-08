Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 13:32 Hits: 0

The rapper's second studio album reaches for a confessional mode, making space for ruminations and grief — while reaffirming her skills as one of rap's bar-for-bar heavyweights.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/19/1118336725/megan-thee-stallion-resets-her-terms-with-traumazine