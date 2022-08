Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 10:07 Hits: 0

K-pop has become South Korea's export hit, and the music has found a decent — and growing — fan base in Germany. What's the hype about?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/k-pop-the-wave-of-success-that-won-t-stop/a-62838259?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf