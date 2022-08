Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 14:00 Hits: 1

The nine-piece band filled the room with joy and a sound that's unique in Tiny Desk history, mixing shamanistic ritual sounds with Korean folk songs.

(Image credit: Bob Boilen/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/19/1116915187/adg7-tiny-desk-concert