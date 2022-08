Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 21:39 Hits: 6

Musicians who have been publicly linked to Plácido Domingo and other major artists have been arrested in connection to an alleged Argentine crime ring, or are still wanted by police.

(Image credit: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/19/1118413834/classical-musicians-with-ties-to-placido-domingo-arrested-in-buenos-aires