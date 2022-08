Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 11:14 Hits: 2

Typical tourist tours of Paris are dominated by stories of men and usually gloss over the role of women in shaping the city. One walking tour company aims to change that by focusing on a lesser-told side of Paris.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-paris-walking-tours-return-women-to-the-heart-of-the-story/a-62790123?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf