Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 15:31 Hits: 1

The actor and singer Eva-Maria Hagen, one of communist East Germany's biggest stars before being banned from her profession, has passed away. She leaves behind some renowned descendants.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eva-maria-hagen-the-bardot-of-the-east-dies-at-87/a-62869568?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf