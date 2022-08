Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 15:05 Hits: 10

Sad and scary news out of the Blackberry Smoke camp as word has come down that the long-time drummer for the band, Brit Turner, suffered a serious heart attack on Sunday, August 14th while at his home in Atlanta. Luckily, Turner was able to make it to the hospital on time, where he received a stent.

