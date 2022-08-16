Listen To ‘Losing My Religion,’ New Single From Award-Winning Bluegrass Group Volume Five

Articles

Mountain Fever Records announces a new single from the Mississippi-based bluegrass group Volume Five. “Losing My Religion” was written by bluegrass songwriter/musician Josh Miller and finds the award-winning talents of Glen Harrell on lead vocals/fiddle, Jacob Burleson on guitar, Patton Wages on banjo, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, and Jeff Partin on bass/resophonic guitar.

“I was so fortunate to have this song dropped in my lap,” Band leader Glen Harrell raves. “Josh Miller is one of my favorite writers and musicians. This song shows how anyone can have their world turned upside down and become hurt so deeply that they doubt everything they know to be true. This is a great song to remind people once again that it rains on the just and the unjust.”

Volume Five has earned two IBMA Awards, including Song of the Year for their hit “I Am A Drifter.” Last year, Mountain Fever Records released “When Karma Comes Calling,” the #1 song six times on the Bluegrass Today Top 20 Weekly Chart as well as Top 50 Bluegrass Songs of 2021.

The band is currently on tour with Glen Harrell, Jacob Burleson, Aaron Ramsey, Chris Wade, and Zach Collier.

