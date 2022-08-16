The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jake La Botz Shares Final Single, ‘Let It Fall,’ Off Upcoming Album

Minneapolis singer-songwriter Jake La Botz has shared“Let It Fall,” the opening track and final single off his upcoming album Hair On Fire.

“Will you let it fall?” He sings over pealing piano and driving drums complementing the song’s verses — questioning the disguises we wear on a daily basis and wanting to know what might happen if we let the covers fall. “Will you let it all wash away?” 

La Botz has also announced his Tattoo Across America Tour, where he’ll be playing inmostly local tattoo shops across the country, with a few traditional venues and some other unusual places along the way: a homeless shelter in Boise, a “Blues, Tattoos & Recovery” seminar in Indianapolis, and the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa.

See full list of dates below, and ticket info here.

Jake La Botz Shares Final Single, ‘Let It Fall,’ Off Upcoming AlbumArtwork by Lulu VanTuckett

Tour Dates:

08/29: Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

08/30: Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Tattoo Across America Tour Dates:

09/07: Kansas City, MO @  Electric Influence Tattoo 

09/09: Springville, UT @ Buffalo Nickel Tattoo 

09/10: Salt Lake City, UT @ Piper Down Pub (sponsored by Utah Rockabilly)

09/11: Boise, ID @ Interfaith Sanctuary Emergency Shelter (private show sponsored by Betsy’s Cookie Co.)

09/14: Portland, OR @ Freaks and Geeks Tattoo 

09/15: Kirkland, WA @ Under the Needle Tattoo 

09/16: Friday Harbor, WA @ Under the Needle Tattoo 

09/17: Salem, OR @ All American Tattoo

09/21: Los Angeles, CA @ Redwood Bar 

09/22: Fallbrook, CA @ Little C’s Tattoo Parlor 

09/23: San Diego, CA @ Absolute Tattoo

09/24: Phoenix, AZ @ Old West Tattoo

09/27: Tulsa, OK @ The Outsiders House Museum (sponsored by Danny Boy O’Connor)

09/28: Dallas, TX @ Elm St Tattoo 

09/29: Austin, TX @ The Austin Tattoo Co.

09/30: Port Neches, TX @ The Avenue Coffee & Cafe

10/06: South Shore, KY @ Snake Oil Tattoo

10/07: Cincinnati, OH @ One Shot Tattoo 

10/08: Indianapolis, IN @ Yellow Rose Inn (Blues, Tattoos, and Recovery sponsored by Mental Health America of Indiana)

10/09: Milwaukee, WI @ “The Loft” (public house party)

10/13: Anoka, MN @ Wingnut Tattoo

Jake La Botz Music

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/08/jake-la-botz-shares-final-single-let-it-fall-off-upcoming-album/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jake-la-botz-shares-final-single-let-it-fall-off-upcoming-album

