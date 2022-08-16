Jake La Botz Shares Final Single, ‘Let It Fall,’ Off Upcoming Album

Category: Art/Music Hits: 6
Minneapolis singer-songwriter Jake La Botz has shared“Let It Fall,” the opening track and final single off his upcoming album Hair On Fire.
“Will you let it fall?” He sings over pealing piano and driving drums complementing the song’s verses — questioning the disguises we wear on a daily basis and wanting to know what might happen if we let the covers fall. “Will you let it all wash away?”
La Botz has also announced his Tattoo Across America Tour, where he’ll be playing inmostly local tattoo shops across the country, with a few traditional venues and some other unusual places along the way: a homeless shelter in Boise, a “Blues, Tattoos & Recovery” seminar in Indianapolis, and the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa.
Tour Dates:
08/29: Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
08/30: Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
Tattoo Across America Tour Dates:
09/07: Kansas City, MO @ Electric Influence Tattoo
09/09: Springville, UT @ Buffalo Nickel Tattoo
09/10: Salt Lake City, UT @ Piper Down Pub (sponsored by Utah Rockabilly)
09/11: Boise, ID @ Interfaith Sanctuary Emergency Shelter (private show sponsored by Betsy’s Cookie Co.)
09/14: Portland, OR @ Freaks and Geeks Tattoo
09/15: Kirkland, WA @ Under the Needle Tattoo
09/16: Friday Harbor, WA @ Under the Needle Tattoo
09/17: Salem, OR @ All American Tattoo
09/21: Los Angeles, CA @ Redwood Bar
09/22: Fallbrook, CA @ Little C’s Tattoo Parlor
09/23: San Diego, CA @ Absolute Tattoo
09/24: Phoenix, AZ @ Old West Tattoo
09/27: Tulsa, OK @ The Outsiders House Museum (sponsored by Danny Boy O’Connor)
09/28: Dallas, TX @ Elm St Tattoo
09/29: Austin, TX @ The Austin Tattoo Co.
09/30: Port Neches, TX @ The Avenue Coffee & Cafe
10/06: South Shore, KY @ Snake Oil Tattoo
10/07: Cincinnati, OH @ One Shot Tattoo
10/08: Indianapolis, IN @ Yellow Rose Inn (Blues, Tattoos, and Recovery sponsored by Mental Health America of Indiana)
10/09: Milwaukee, WI @ “The Loft” (public house party)
10/13: Anoka, MN @ Wingnut Tattoo
