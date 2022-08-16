Jake La Botz Shares Final Single, ‘Let It Fall,’ Off Upcoming Album

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 19:11 Hits: 6

Minneapolis singer-songwriter Jake La Botz has shared“Let It Fall,” the opening track and final single off his upcoming album Hair On Fire.

“Will you let it fall?” He sings over pealing piano and driving drums complementing the song’s verses — questioning the disguises we wear on a daily basis and wanting to know what might happen if we let the covers fall. “Will you let it all wash away?”

La Botz has also announced his Tattoo Across America Tour, where he’ll be playing inmostly local tattoo shops across the country, with a few traditional venues and some other unusual places along the way: a homeless shelter in Boise, a “Blues, Tattoos & Recovery” seminar in Indianapolis, and the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa.

See full list of dates below, and ticket info here.

Artwork by Lulu VanTuckett Artwork by Lulu VanTuckett

Tour Dates:

08/29: Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

08/30: Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Tattoo Across America Tour Dates:

09/07: Kansas City, MO @ Electric Influence Tattoo

09/09: Springville, UT @ Buffalo Nickel Tattoo

09/10: Salt Lake City, UT @ Piper Down Pub (sponsored by Utah Rockabilly)

09/11: Boise, ID @ Interfaith Sanctuary Emergency Shelter (private show sponsored by Betsy’s Cookie Co.)

09/14: Portland, OR @ Freaks and Geeks Tattoo

09/15: Kirkland, WA @ Under the Needle Tattoo

09/16: Friday Harbor, WA @ Under the Needle Tattoo

09/17: Salem, OR @ All American Tattoo

09/21: Los Angeles, CA @ Redwood Bar

09/22: Fallbrook, CA @ Little C’s Tattoo Parlor

09/23: San Diego, CA @ Absolute Tattoo

09/24: Phoenix, AZ @ Old West Tattoo

09/27: Tulsa, OK @ The Outsiders House Museum (sponsored by Danny Boy O’Connor)

09/28: Dallas, TX @ Elm St Tattoo

09/29: Austin, TX @ The Austin Tattoo Co.

09/30: Port Neches, TX @ The Avenue Coffee & Cafe

10/06: South Shore, KY @ Snake Oil Tattoo

10/07: Cincinnati, OH @ One Shot Tattoo

10/08: Indianapolis, IN @ Yellow Rose Inn (Blues, Tattoos, and Recovery sponsored by Mental Health America of Indiana)

10/09: Milwaukee, WI @ “The Loft” (public house party)

10/13: Anoka, MN @ Wingnut Tattoo

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/08/jake-la-botz-shares-final-single-let-it-fall-off-upcoming-album/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jake-la-botz-shares-final-single-let-it-fall-off-upcoming-album