Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 19:04 Hits: 6

The successful action director died at his home in Los Angeles after losing a battle with cancer, his assistant said. His World War II submarine epic "Das Boot" was a worldwide success

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/das-boot-director-wolfgang-petersen-dies-at-81/a-62829123?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf