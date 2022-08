Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 14:12 Hits: 7

Country musician and current member of the supergroup Generation Radio, Chris Rodriguez, has plead "no contest" to a misdemeanor charge of Assault with Bodily Injury stemming from a 2021 domestic dispute incident with his wife. Rodriguez was initially arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault - Strangulation.

