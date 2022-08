Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 16:34 Hits: 5

A strong want to perform music for a living is not enough of a requisite to be able to create something that is worthy of an audience, especially when it comes to country music, or at least, country music that is worth listening to. It is the severity of life and the pain that comes from it ...

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-kelsey-waldons-no-regular-dog/