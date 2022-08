Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 August 2022

If you’re searching for a good excuse of why you should allow Cahalen Morrison to intercede in your busy listening schedule, simply pipe up his solo record 'Wealth of Sorrow' recorded in an old adobe chapel in the remote village of Jaroso near the Colorado/New Mexico border. Prepare to be stunned.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-cahalen-morrisons-wealth-of-sorrow-2-0/