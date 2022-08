Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 14 August 2022 09:00 Hits: 9

She was never just that prim prude from the start of Grease, nor the strutting vamp from its finale. Her superpower, for over 50 years, was embodying both at once.

(Image credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/14/1117276535/olivia-newton-john-remembrance