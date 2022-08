Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 15:52 Hits: 7

Tyler Childers continues to rack up the milestones and the precious metal as the popularity of his album 'Purgatory' continues to defy odds. Released five years ago last week, 'Purgatory' continues to be one of the most popular titles in all of country music, and it continues to rack up the certifications.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/tyler-childers-earns-platinum-status-yet-again/