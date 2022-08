Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 16:44

For those wondering what Marty Stuart has been up to and when he might release new music, there is some big news. Announced on Friday (8-12), Marty Stuart has signed to the European label Snakefarm Records. No, it isn't owned by Ray Wylie Hubbard. Snakefarm is a subsidiary of the label SpineFarm.

