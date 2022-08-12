Exclusive: 3x Top 3 Billboard Artist Ghalia Volt Premieres Video for ‘First Time I Died’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 15:45 Hits: 3

Ghalia Volt has gone through many evolutions as an artist. After the effects of COVID, the Belgian blues one-woman band has entered a new era as a more empowered and enriched artist ready to challenge herself.

With the breakout success of 2019’s Mississippi Blend. a record that made the Top 3 in the Billboard Blues Chart on three separate occasions, it seemed the world was her oyster — her seven-year transformation from Brussels busker to the adopted daughter of the American roots scene.

Credit: Kaelan Barowsky Credit: Kaelan Barowsky

“Playing live as a one-woman band is very challenging,” Volt expressed in an ABS interview discussing last year’s Ruf Records release One Woman Band. Continuing, “But I’m digging it. I’m pushing my boundaries. I don’t know if people realize the amount of information that goes through my mind while performing. I have to sing and remember the lyrics, mind my pronunciation, play slide guitar while coordinating my feet to play the snare, kick drum, and hi-hat.”

Premiering exclusively is the video for “First Time I Died” from Mississippi Blend. Volt flips the script with a smoldering blues rocker on which her vocals are at the forefront without overpowering her backing musicians. With dark lyrics and hard-driving guitar approach, the song serves as a crossover between blues and heavy rock.

Of the video, Volt tells ABS:

The music video ‘First Time I Died’ launched to introduce the new vinyl release of the 2019 Mississippi Blend album. The music video was originally shot in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. It depicts a tortured soul stuck between four walls, as one’s mind can be the barrier to its own fulfillment. Each of us struggle with dark thoughts, as the lyric illustrates: “Meet me in my dark side, where I felt like I died a hundred times.

ON TOUR:

Aug 12 – Pragua – Jazz Klub

Aug 13 – Lindow – Open Air LIndow

Aug 19* – Fresselines – Lal Art-Queterie

Aug 20* – Le Buis – LeBuis Blues Fest

Aug 21 – Wespelaar – Swing in Wespelar

Aug 26 – Oslo – Ostkantens Blues

Aug 27 – Finnanes – Otto’s

Sep 1 – Eschweiller – Eschweiller

Sep 2 – Munster – Hot Jazz Club

Sep 3 – Norderstedt – Blueswerk

Sep 9 – Modave – Deus Ours

Sep 16* – Telluride, CO – Telluride Blues Fest

Sep 22** – Verviers – Spirit of 66

Sep 23** – Biel – Le Singe

Sep 24** – Frauenfeld – Eisenwerk

Sep 26** – Chicmgau – Blues Club

Sept 27**- Linz – Kongressaal

Sep 28** – Frick – Fricks Monti

Sep 29** – Soest – Alter Schlachtho

Sep 30** – Rubigen – Muhle Hunziken

Oct 1** – Brasov – Transilvania Blues

Oct 3** – Salzburg – Rockhouse

Oct 5 – Numberg – Hirsch

Oct 6 – Obertraubling – Eventhall Airport

Oct 7 – Rheine – Hypothalamus

Oct 8 – Assen – The New Festival

Oct 10 – Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal

Oct 11 – Karlsruhe – Jubez

Oct 13 – Lindewerra – Gemeindesaal

Oct 14 – Bebra – Lockschuppen

Oct 15 – Berlin – Quasimodo

Oct 18 – Hamburg – Downtown Blues

Oct 19 – Hamburg – Downtown Blues

*One-Woman Band

**Ruf Blues Caravan with Will Jacobs and Katie Henry

Alll other dates with band

