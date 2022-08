Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 21:39 Hits: 7

Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, the duo of Sylvan Esso, talk about their new album No Rules Sandy and how they came up with it.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/12/1117263947/sylvan-esso-ditches-its-guiding-principles-of-pop-for-its-new-album-no-rules-san