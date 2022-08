Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 06:12 Hits: 5

To mark World Elephant Day, DW spoke with Malaysian wildlife artist Christine Das, who educates people about wildlife conservation through her works.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-an-orphaned-elephant-gave-an-artist-new-purpose/a-62746843?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf