Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 09:41 Hits: 7

The first women's baseball league had a rough start in the United States in the 1940s, as shown in a new Amazon Prime series, "A League of Their Own."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/baseball-s-not-for-women-or-is-it/a-62765980?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf