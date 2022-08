Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 17:44 Hits: 8

On August 11th, 1952---70 years ago today---one of the most notorious moments in country music history occurred. The original King of Country Music, and the genre's first undisputed superstar, Hank Williams, was unceremoniously fired from the institution that he helped bring to prominence.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/70-years-ago-today-hank-williams-is-fired-from-the-grand-ole-opry/