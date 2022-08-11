Watch Trombone Shorty Perform ‘I’m Standing Here’ From New Album ‘Lifted’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 15:50 Hits: 7

In case you missed it, Trombone Shorty performed the high-energy funk rocker “I’m Standing Here” from his new album Lifted (Blue Note) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! This performance follows hot on the heels of his appearances on both The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Good Morning America, as well as his surprise performance at Newport Jazz Festival.

Shorty is currently on his Voodoo Threauxdown tour, a unique event that comprises multiple generations of New Orleans talent on one stage – with performances by Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville the Uptown Ruler, The Soul Rebels, George Porter Jr., and Dumpstaphunk.

The tour continues throughout the fall to promote Lifted, his first album of originals in five years. Recorded at his own Buckjump Studio, the album features special guests Gary Clark Jr., Lauren Daigle, and the New Breed Brass Band.

Other recent high points include his first-ever GRAMMY win for Album of the Year for his work on Jon Batiste’s album, an appearance on the GRAMMY Salute to Paul Simon (airing later this year on CBS), and an in-depth interview with Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “I can’t remember the last time I heard a power horn band like that,” Maron enthuses.

Trombone Shorty performs on Aug 25, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Rick Scuteri for American Blues Scene) Trombone Shorty performs on Aug 25, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Rick Scuteri for American Blues Scene)

Tour Dates:

August 11, 2022 – Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA

August 12, 2022 – Oxbow River Stage Concert Series in Napa, CA

August 13, 2022 – Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA

August 14, 2022 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CA

August 18, 2022 – Waterfest Concert Series in Oshkosh, WI

August 19, 2022 – Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, IN

August 20, 2022 – Madison Ribberfest in Madison, IN

August 21, 2022 – Salvage Station in Asheville, NC

August 22, 2022 – Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

August 24, 2022 – Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA

August 25, 2022 – Rose Music Center at The Hights in Huber Hights, OH

August 26, 2022 – Elmwood Park Amphiteater in Roanoke, VA

August 27, 2022 – Township Auditorium in Columbia, SC

August 28, 2022 – VusicOBX Concert Series in Outer Banks, NC

August 31, 2022 – Wilson Center in Wilmington, NC

September 1, 2022 – Hammerjacks in Baltimore, MD

September 2, 2022 – EJ Thomas Hall in Akron, OH

September 3, 2022 – Peoria Blues and Heritage Music Festival in Peoria, IL

September 4, 2022 – Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Petoskey, MI

September 16, 2022 – Canterbury Park Concert Series in Shakopee, MN

September 17, 2022 – Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, IA

September 18, 2022 – Englert Civic Center in Iowa City, IA

September 20, 2022 – Newport Music Hall in Columbus, OH

September 21, 2022 – Lexington Opera House in Lexington, KY

September 22, 2022 – The Factory in Chesterfield, MO

September 23, 2022 – The Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, IN

October 12, 2022 – Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, FL

October 13, 2022 – Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park in Tallahassee, FL

October 14, 2022 – Clearwater Jazz Holiday in Clearwater, FL

November 1, 2022 – The Egg Center for the Performing Arts in Albany, NY

November 2, 2022 – Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, NH

November 3, 2022 – State Theatre in Portland, ME

November 4, 2022 – Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ

November 5, 2022 – Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford, MA

November 7, 2022 – Cancun Jazz Festival in Cancun, Mexico

November 15, 2022 – Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, TX

November 16, 2022 – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, TX

November 17, 2022 – JJ’s Live in Fayetteville, AR

November 18, 2022 – Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

November 19, 2022 – MSU Riley Center in Meridian, MS

