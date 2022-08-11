New Single From Buddy Guy ‘Gunsmoke Blues’ ft. Jason Isbell

Articles

Blues legend Buddy Guy has announced the release of his new album The Blues Don’t Lie via RCA Records.

This is Guy’s 34th studio album, and the follow up to 2018’s Grammy winning album The Blues Is Alive and Well. Produced by songwriter/drummer Tom Hambridge, The Blues Don’t Lie features guests including Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello, James Taylor, Jason Isbell, and more.

The album will be released on September 30th, exactly 65 years to the day that Buddy arrived in Chicago on a train from Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1957, with just the clothes on his back and his guitar. His life would never be the same, and he was born again in the blues. The Blues Don’t Lie tells the story of his lifelong journey.

The first single, “Gunsmoke Blues,” is a timely, haunting song featuring 4X Grammy-winning Americana artist, Jason Isbell.

Reflecting on this body of work, Buddy says “I promised them all: B.B., Muddy, Sonny Boy as long as I’m alive I’m going to keep the blues alive.” He has indeed proven that again, and proclaims, “I can’t wait for the world to hear my new album cause The Blues Don’t Lie.”

