Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 14:38 Hits: 3

From the Outlaw side of country and the True Grit talent roster, Alex Williams has announced a new album called "Waging Peace." And don't worry, it won't be full of drum circle chants and nag champa seances. You'll get all the requisite grit, muscle, and twang that you want from an Alex Williams record.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/alex-williams-announces-new-album-waging-peace/