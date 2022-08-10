Phil Lesh Friends, Black Pumas, The War On Drugs, Umphrey’s McGee, and More to Headline Inaugural SACRED ROSE Festival

Articles

Peace, love, and a full slate of great music will be served up at the SACRED ROSE festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois from Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th.

This first-ever festival features an eclectic lineup drawing from the best in Americana. Psych-Rock, Jam, Indie, Soul, Funk, and Bluegrass. This “blooming love letter” to live music lovers will feature noteworthy performances by Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Umphrey’s McGee, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and a host of others.

Summoning up the spirit of ‘60s counterculture concerts and a groovy hippie vibe, the SACRED ROSE moniker is a nod to the Grateful Dead who will forever be associated with this pivotal time in musical history.

Phil Lesh, a founding member of the Grateful Dead, is teaming up with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline for a Chicago-centric “Philco” collaboration. They will be joined by other jam-band stalwarts to bring back the spirit of the Dead when Phil Lesh & Friends take the stage on Friday night. Lesh’s longtime collaborator, Joe Russo, will be closing out the fest with his Grateful Dead cover band, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead on Sunday.

While the music will conjure up the spirit of the sixties, the venue offers a state-of-the-art concert experience. The newly renovated SeatGeek stadium campus features seven padded Astro-turf fields located next to a full-field air-conditioned dome. There will be three separate stages, the Vega, the Canopy, and the Dreamfield.

SACRED ROSE’s Artist At Large, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Margo Price, will perform impromptu sit-ins alongside multiple acts throughout the weekend.

In addition to this jam-packed music schedule, SACRED ROSE will delight the visual senses with massive, large-scale art installations and other eye-popping attractions to keep attendees engaged and entertained throughout the course of the three-day festival.

According to a statement, “The nascent festival wants #RoseBuds to choose their own musical adventure; psych-rock purists or Americana devotees can buy single-day tickets to groove through their favorite genres, while those seeking sonic discovery can spend the weekend careening between a spectrum of sounds and stages. By unveiling full set times and offering both weekend and single day passes, SACRED ROSE’s mission of experiential fan transparency puts the power back in attendees’ hands to design their own optimal festival experience.”

SACRED ROSE Stage Lineups and Set Times:

The Canopy

Friday, August 26

9 p.m. – midnight: Phil Lesh & Friends

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Punch Brothers

4:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.: City and Colour

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: Sierra Hull

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Midnight North

Saturday, August 27

8:45 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.: STS9

5:45 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: The Disco Biscuits

3:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Sunsquabi feat. Kanika Moore

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Syzygal

Sunday, August 28

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Dawes

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Circles Around The Sun

2:10 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Maggie Rose

12:30 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.: Nicole Atkins

The Vega

​​Friday, August 26

10:30 p.m. – midnight: The War On Drugs

8:15 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Animal Collective

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.: Yves Tumor

4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.: White Denim

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Liz Cooper

12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.: Gone Gone Beyond

Saturday, August 27

10:45 p.m. – midnight: Umphrey’s McGee

7:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.: Umphrey’s McGee

4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.: Lotus

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: lespecial

Sunday, August 28

9:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.: Khruangbin

7:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: Kamasi Washington

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.: Hiatus Kaiyote

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Blu DeTiger

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Karina Rykman

The Dreamfield

​​Friday, August 26

10:30 p.m. – midnight: Black Pumas

8:15 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Lettuce

4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.: The Dip

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Danielle Ponder

Saturday, August 27

8:45 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.: Goose

6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.: Cory Wong

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.: Moon Taxi

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: Andy Frasco and The U.N.

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Luke Mitrani

Sunday, August 28

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Greensky Bluegrass

6:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.: The Wood Brothers

4:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: The Infamous Stringdusters feat. Molly Tuttle

2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Kitchen Dwellers

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Holly Bowling

