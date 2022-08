Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 16:52 Hits: 4

The Malian guitarist and singer meets the Texas trio in a loping, labyrinthine fusion of dub, blues and West African grooves.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/08/10/1116313526/vieux-farka-toure-khruangbin-savanne