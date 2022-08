Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 17:29 Hits: 9

George Strait doesn't make many public appearances these days after officially retiring from the road. But he'll be making a "special appearance" at the inaugural Legends of Music Row Festival set to transpire October 13-15 in Key West, Florida at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/george-strait-to-appear-at-inaugural-legends-of-music-row-fest/