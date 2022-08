Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 06:22 Hits: 8

Motown-era buildings near the museum have been transformed into Hitsville NEXT, which will be home to camps, workshops, master classes and community events.

(Image credit: Daniel Mears/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/09/1116454618/motown-stars-celebrate-a-museum-expansion-that-honors-hitsville