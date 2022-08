Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 15:26 Hits: 6

Dozier died at 81. As part of the songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland, he co-wrote dozens of hits, including "Baby Love," "Heat Wave" and "Reflections," helping to define the Motown sound.

(Image credit: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for BMI)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/09/1116472786/lamont-dozier-motown-died