Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 15:28 Hits: 8

From a deluxe edition of United By Fate, the unreleased version is heavy as ever, but flips the song's sour edge into something soulful.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/08/09/1116501388/rival-schools-holding-sand-acoustic