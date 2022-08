Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 15:34 Hits: 9

Extremely timely, the mid-tempo song delves head first into the unusual moments we're all living through that have left many of us with unsettled feelings. Lines within the song such as, "Urban feels suburban, Main Street ain't Main" and "Couple hundred dollars feels more like change" will immediately resonate.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/miranda-lambert-makes-strange-pick-for-next-radio-single/