Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 21:00 Hits: 7

After releasing her album Renaissance, Beyoncé received backlash for the song, "Heated." She used a word that some consider a slur towards people with disabilities — and has since changed the lyrics.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/07/1116241869/from-beyonce-to-lizzo-how-and-when-musicians-update-offensive-art