John Anderson and More Added to Outlaw Country Cruise 7

Stevie Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus and Sixthman are excited to announce that country music legend John Anderson has been added to the 2023 lineup of Outlaw Country Cruise 7. The Florida-born singer and member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame is the subject of a new tribute album (out today) Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, and will also be honored with an all-star concert in the Norwegian Pearl’s Stardust Theater.

Other lineup additions include Texas honky tonker Joshua Ray Walker, the return of the king of Tex-Mex rock ‘n’ roll Joe King Carrasco, this time joined by Augie Meyers, the legendary Texas Tornado and member of the Sir Douglas Quintet. Danny B. Henry & Annie Marie Lewis will also be back, along with our homegrown Outlaw Country Cruiser supergroup, the UNBEPAMEN.

Outlaw Country Cruise 7 sails February 21-27, 2023 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico aboard Norwegian Pearl for six nights of hard rockin’ country and high adventure on the Caribbean Sea. Tickets are on sale now exclusively at www.outlawcountrycruise.com.

The seventh voyage of the critically acclaimed Outlaw Country Cruise will feature another jam-packed lineup of alternative country rock royalty, including The Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Old 97’s, Kathleen Edwards, Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook, The Waco Brothers, and more. The music and activities aboard Outlaw Country Cruise 7 will never stop, with five unique venues stacked with special performances, once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, exclusive tribute shows, and SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio tapings hosted by SiriusXM Outlaw Country DJs Steve Earle, Elizabeth Cook, and of course, Mojo Nixon.

The luxurious Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make the seventh installment of Outlaw Country Cruise the most exhilarating cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more. The Outlaw Country Cruise 7 will also include unforgettable shore excursions in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas (offering gorgeous white sand beaches, ideal for snorkeling and swimming with pigs) and the island of Cozumel, Mexico (perfect for its fantastic fishing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities and exploring historic Mayan ruins). Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 3-5 weeks (Great Stirrup Cay) and 4-6 weeks (Cozumel) prior to sailing. Outlaw Country Cruisers will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

THE OUTLAW COUNTRY CRUISE 7

February 21-27, 2023

Sailing from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas

& Cozumel, Mexico aboard the Norwegian Pearl

LINEUP:

The Mavericks

John Anderson

Lucinda Williams

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Old 97’s

Kathleen Edwards

Carlene Carter

Elizabeth Cook

Waco Brothers

Mike and the Moonpies

Joshua Ray Walker

Jesse Dayton

Supersuckers

Vandoliers

Bill Kirchen

The TwangBangers

Linda Gail Lewis

Jason D. Williams

Joe King Carrasco

Augie Meyers

Rosie Flores

The Warner E. Hodges Band

Sarah Borges

Eric “Roscoe” Ambel

The Mastersons

The Whitmore Sisters

Dallas Wayne with Redd Volkaert

Eddie Angel’s Guitar Party

Chris Sprague & His 18 Wheelers

Roger Alan Wade and Honky Tonk CIA

Danny B. Harvey & Annie Marie Lewis

UNBEPAMEN

Mojo Nixon

