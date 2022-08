Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 17:26 Hits: 8

Moloney recorded or produced more than 70 albums of Irish music and is credited with bringing traditional Irish music to a wider audience. He died July 27. Originally broadcast in 2006 and 2009.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/05/1115630129/remembering-irish-musician-and-folklorist-mick-moloney