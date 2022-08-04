Demetria Taylor Receives “KoKo Taylor Queen of the Blues” Award Today

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 13:55 Hits: 5

Demetria Taylor is the daughter of the late blues legend Eddie Taylor Sr. and is helping keep the legacy of her father alive. Eddie is best known as the rhythm guitarist in the band of Jimmy Reed, but he also had his own solo career and recorded some wonderful sides for the VJ label including the classic “Bad Boy”. Her mother Vera Taylor was also a blues singer.

Demetria has fond memories of blues greats and friends of the family coming by the house including Floyd Jones, Carey Bell, Sunnyland Slim, Johnny Littlejohn, Sam Lay, Willie Kent, Tail Dragger, Eddie Shaw, Johnny B. Moore, Magic Slim and uncle Jimmy Burns. Born in Chicago, Demetria grew up surrounded by Blues music listening on records to her biggest influences including Etta James, Bessie Smith, Big Mama Thornton and most importantly, “The Queen of The Blues” Koko Taylor (no relation to her family).

Demetria will receive the KOKO TAYLOR AWARD during a ceremony at the Bluesville Music Hall in Tunica, MS. The evening will start at 6:00 pm with the Red Carpet Walk.

Julia A. Miller, President of Demetria’s label, Delmark Records, will walk the artist to the stage to receive her Koko Taylor Award.

Other honorees in today’s ceremony are Bobby Rush, Eric Gales and a whole constellation of blues stars. See complete list here.

