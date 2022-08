Articles

It's always exciting when one of your favorite country artists like Dwight Yoakam, Alan Jackson, or Sturgill Simpson decides to cut a bluegrass album. It's pretty rare to have a bluegrass outfit decide to flip the script and make a country album. But that's exactly what long-time bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent have decided to do.

