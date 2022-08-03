Announcing Sixth Annual Allman Family Revival Tour

Articles

We are in the sixth year of saluting my Dad’s music and life for the Allman Family Revival…but it’s reaching beyond that initial sentiment. It’s galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It’s continuing a tradition of feel based music and it’s an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it’s way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance….making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage. Devon Allman

On the heels of a month-long tour in Europe, Devon Allman is thrilled to announce the sixth annual Allman Family Revival. Over the past six years, Devon has proven that he is a master ringleader, connector and front man. He has perfected the art of orchestrating experiential evenings that bring together top tier talent including Marcus King, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Big Head Todd, Ivan Neville, George Porter, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Kenny Aronoff, Karl Denson, Eric Gales, Robert Randolph, and many more.

2022 ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL LINEUP

THE DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT

DUANE BETTS

DONAVAN FRANKENREITER

MAGGIE ROSE

LARRY MCCRAY

JIMMY HALL

ALEX ORBISON

THE RIVER KITTENS

ON SELECT DATES

LUTHER AND CODY DICKINSON (NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS)

GEORGE PORTER JR

G. LOVE

IVAN NEVILLE

SAMANTHA FISH

MORE TBA

SPECIAL GUESTS IN SELECT CITIES TO OPEN

GEORGE PORTER JR & RUNNIN’ PARDNERS

DUMPSTAPHUNK

THE SAMANTHA FISH BAND

Pre-sale starts today, August 3 with code “Revival22” – all tickets on sale Friday at allmanfamilyrevival.com.

Five years ago, on December 8, 2017, Devon invited some of his closest musical compadres onto the hallowed stage of The Fillmore in San Francisco to perform a three-hour, multi-set monster of a concert for the sold-out crowd in tribute to Devon’s late father, Gregg. For Devon, the date was bittersweet; what would’ve been Gregg’s 70th birthday., and in a year when the award-winning musician lost both parents within a few months of each other.

What Devon started in December, 2017 as the simple idea of “music as medicine” has since turned into The Allman Family Revival – an epic coast to coast tour that brings a together a happy and healing cosmic experience that celebrates the life, spirit, and indelible musical legacy of Gregg Allman.

This year, the 18-date Revival tour will kick off on November 26 in historic home base of the Allman Brothers, Macon, GA, and will continue throughout the country, wrapping up on December 17 in San Francisco, CA.

ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL TOUR

Nov 26 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA

Nov 27 @ Ruth Eckerd Hall | Clearwater, FL

Nov 28 @ Van Wezel Peforming Arts Hall| Sarasota, FL

Nov 29 @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater | Pompano Beach, FL

Nov 30 @ Florida Theater | Jacksonville, FL

Dec 2 @ Beacon Theatre | New York, NY

Dec 3 @ Shubert Theatre | Boston, MA

Dec 4 @ The Warner | Torrington, CT

Dec 6 @ Ovens Auditorium | Charlotte, NC

Dec 7 @ DPAC | Durham, NC

Dec 8 @ Montgomery PAC | Montgomery, AL

Dec 9 @ The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Dec 10 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO

Dec 12 @ The Paramount | Denver, CO

Dec 14 @ Celebrity Theater | Phoenix, AZ

Dec 15 @ Westgate Resort and Casino | Las Vegas, NV

Dec 16 @ The Wiltern | Los Angeles, CA

Dec 17 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA

“My favorite part is just the joy of the audience. I can tell they are touched and getting every penny’s worth,” Allman says. “Knowing Dad is looking down saying, ‘Damn, son, all that hot jammin’ for me?!’ I know he’s tickled that we celebrate him. Because none of us has to do this. We all have busy careers. This is a ‘want to’ situation; absolutely, 100% about music and celebration and tribute.”

