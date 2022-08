Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 09:25 Hits: 4

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts, known for the Oscars, has for the first time elected an Asian-American woman as its president.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oscars-get-their-first-asian-american-president-janet-wang/a-62691557?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf