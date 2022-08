Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 15:05 Hits: 2

After a quarter century, and a very messy last eight years or so, Gary Allan has just made it official: he's leaving his long time label home of Universal Music Group Nashville. And though we won't know for a while just where he'll land or how everything will shake out, it feels like it can only be a positive development.

