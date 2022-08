Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 15:34 Hits: 5

With their sixth album, Whiskey Myers chose to do the producing themselves, and more so than any of their previous releases, lean heavy in the Southern rock direction almost exclusively, including springing for the horn section and a backup chorus. Yes, this is at the expense of some country tracks.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-whiskey-myers-tornillo/