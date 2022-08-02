Todd Snider’s New LP Shares Snapshots of First Shows Since Pandemic

Articles

Folk troubadour Todd Snider has announced Live: Return Of The Storyteller (out September 23 via his own Aimless Records and Thirty Tigers), a live collection of songs captured during his first performances after venues opened back up last year. The material spans his long career and pays tribute to friends like John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, Colonel Bruce Hampton, and Neal Casal.

Accompanying the album announcement is a new live version of “Just Like Old Times,” Snider’s 2006 fan favorite which was turned into feature film Hard Luck Love Song in 2020. Watch the “tour diary-style” video below.

Live: Return Of The Storyteller was recorded between August and December of 2021 on stages across the United States. Snider states, “This album is dedicated to all the people who come to these shows, whether this last tour was the first one you caught, you’ve been coming since 94, or you joined the family somewhere in between. You have my undying gratitude. Traveling and singing has been the great joy of my life and it’s not lost on me who makes it possible. Thank you.”

Snider has also just announced a dozen new dates on his 2022 American Troubadour Tour, which includes a September 24 album release show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and dates alongside Robert Earl Keen, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott.

Pre-order Live: Return Of The Storytellerhere and become eligible for a chance to win a harmonica and guitar pick used by Snider on his 2021 tour.

American Troubadour Dates:

August 20 – Robert Earl Keen’s Texas Uprising – Houston, TX!

August 25 – Grande Theatre – Frankfort, KY

September 7 – Harvester Performance Center – Rocky Mount, VA*

September 9 – Infinity Hall Norfolk – Norfolk, CT*

September 10 – Narrows Center for the Arts – Fall River, MA*

September 11 – Infinity Hall Hartford – Hartford, CT*

September 13 – Swyer Theatre at The Egg – Albany, NY*

September 15 – StageOne – Fairfield, CT*

September 16 – The Center for Arts in Natick – Natick, MA*

September 17 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville, PA*

September 18 – The Queen – Wilmington, DE*

September 24 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN&

September 29 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO+%

October 1 – The Wilma – Missoula, MT+

October 2 – The ELM – Bozeman, MT+

October 3 – Egyptian Theatre – Boise, ID@

October 4 – Tower Theatre – Bend, OR@

October 6 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR@

October 7 – Soreng Theater at Hult Center – Eugene, OR@

October 8 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA@

October 9 – The Bing Crosby Theater – Spokane, WA@

October 12 – Arcata Theater Lounge – Arcata, CA@

October 13 – Raven Theatre – Healdsburg, CA@

October 14 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA@

October 16 – Rio Theatre – Santa Cruz, CA@

October 18 – The Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA@

October 19 – The Coach House – San Juan Capistrano, CA@

October 21 – Paradise Performing Arts Center – Paradise, CA~

October 22 – Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort – South Lake Tahoe, NV~

October 24 – The State Room – Salt Lake City, UT~

October 25 – The State Room – Salt Lake City, UT~

October 26 – Washington’s – Fort Collins, CO

October 28 – Knuckleheads – Kansas City, MO

October 29 – Scottish Rite Hall – Omaha, NE

October 30 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

October 31 – Jamf Theatre – Eau Claire, WI

November 2 – The Englert Theatre – Iowa City, IA

November 3 – Park West – Chicago, IL

November 4 – Barrymore Theatre – Madison, WI

November 5 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

November 9 – Lincoln Theatre – Raleigh, NC

November 10 – Stuart’s Opera House – Nelsonville, Ohio

November 11 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

November 12 – Holland Theatre – Bellefontaine, OH

November 16 – Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN

November 17 – The Castle Theatre – Bloomington, IL

November 18 – Egyptian Room, Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

November 19 – Sheldon Concert Hall – St. Louis, MO

! with Robert Earl Keen* with Lilly Winwood& with Ramblin’ Jack Elliott + with Nicki Bluhm% with Lilly Hiatt @ with Ryan Montbleau~ with Ray Wylie Hubbard

