1970 Creedence Clearwater Revival live concert set for release

For decades, rumors have circulated among Creedence Clearwater Revival's fans about a long-lost recording of their legendary 1970 show at London's Royal Albert Hall. Now, Craft Recordings have announced that the rumours are, indeed, true. Available for pre-order today in multiple formats, the long-awaited Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall presents the concert in its entirety and finds CCR …

