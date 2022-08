Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 14:05 Hits: 6

"I almost want to make something that some of my fans won’t like," says the Oklahoma singer-songwriter, who moves deeper into experimenting with electronic textures on his latest LP

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/john-moreland-birds-in-the-ceiling-1390802/