Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 14:09 Hits: 3

NPR's video team recently caught up with Amador in Brooklyn to hear how her life has changed since finding out she'd won our Tiny Desk Contest. This is her journey.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/01/1113412811/on-the-road-with-tiny-desk-contest-winner-alisa-amador